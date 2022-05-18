Phillipsburg Municipal Building sign generic town council

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said Tuesday night that he has been working with U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ 7th District) to get the town a federal infrastructure grant of nearly $3.5 million. 

The money would help fund repairs to the town's aging sewer system, parts of which "date back to the 1800s," Tersigni said. 

While the funding is not a sure thing, he said, the request is moving through the steps in Washington, and will come up for vote in Congress soon. 

Councilman Keith Kennedy said that adding a traffic control officer to manage Union Square traffic "is not solving anything."

While the officer, whose time would be paid for by the Delaware Joint Toll Bridge Commission, would be able to manually control the light on the Phillipsburg side of the Northampton Street "Free" Bridge.

However, unless the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation adjusts the timing of the lights on the other side of the bridge, the measure does nothing to relieve congestion, Kennedy said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.