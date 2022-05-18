PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said Tuesday night that he has been working with U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ 7th District) to get the town a federal infrastructure grant of nearly $3.5 million.
The money would help fund repairs to the town's aging sewer system, parts of which "date back to the 1800s," Tersigni said.
While the funding is not a sure thing, he said, the request is moving through the steps in Washington, and will come up for vote in Congress soon.
Councilman Keith Kennedy said that adding a traffic control officer to manage Union Square traffic "is not solving anything."
While the officer, whose time would be paid for by the Delaware Joint Toll Bridge Commission, would be able to manually control the light on the Phillipsburg side of the Northampton Street "Free" Bridge.
However, unless the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation adjusts the timing of the lights on the other side of the bridge, the measure does nothing to relieve congestion, Kennedy said.