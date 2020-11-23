PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Call it a layaway plan of sorts. That’s what officials in Phillipsburg said of a move to take funds from its surplus to offset a deficit in the 2020 municipal budget.
On Monday, the Phillipsburg Town Council held a special meeting to authorize the special emergency appropriation of $400,000 to offset overages in the 2020 municipal budget. Officials said the overages are mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials voted 3-2, approving the ordinance on first reading. Second and final readings to approve the measure will be held sometime in December.
Casting votes against the measure were Councilmen Robert Fulper and Frank McVey.
“We have a spending problem in the town of Phillipsburg,” said Fulper. “I think that everyone needs to tighten up and get with the program. I’m not going to put this on the backs of the citizens of Phillipsburg.”
“It’s basically we borrow money and we start paying in 2022 or we put our nose to the grindstone,” said Council President Randy Piazza Jr. “I’m counting on our mayor and business administrator to get that done and have a better chance of zeroing that out in 2021.”
Phillipsburg officials have already had to make some adjustments, like salary freezes for town employees and a 10% reduction for the mayor and council, in order to keep the $18.2 million budget balanced.
Lisa Gorab, the town’s bond counsel, said the appropriation does not authorize any notes be taken out.
“Effectively, it recognizes that it will be a payment in 2020, and that deficit would be self-funded by the town in the form of a deferred charge starting in the year 2022,” said Gorab.
According to Gorab, under the ordinance, at least one-fifth of the total amount authorized will be placed into the budget for repayment starting in 2022. The payments will be made over the course of five years or could be placed back into the surplus fund prior to that time if the town has the money.
Fulper said, though, that the bigger issue is wasteful spending on the town’s part.
“As of right now, I don’t believe that until we fix the problem at its root...we shouldn’t be borrowing anything,” he said.
Officials also unanimously approved a resolution to submit for a grant for the Roseberry Street drainage project.
The grant, if approved, would improve drainage along the areas of Route 22 and Roseberry Street. It would also allow for the installation of an asphalt path to serve as a maintenance road for the Department of Public Works and a pedestrian bike path for residents.