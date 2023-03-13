Phillipsburg Town Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to pursue federal grants for three projects.
The emergency nature of the meeting is, the grants must be submitted by Friday, March 17, according to a Facebook post from Councilman Randy Piazza.
Town Council has three projects on the agenda.
If the resolution is approved, Phillipsburg will seek a grant for renovations or construction of a public safety facility. That would be for the town's Police Department and potentially other agencies.
The second goal would be to secure federal money for stormwater management on Mercer Street, "addressing longstanding drainage issues," according to the council agenda.
The third objective is funding for rehabilitation of Delaware River Park and repair of a landfill cap in the park. Delaware River Park is one of Phillipsburg's five main parks. It is off Howard Street, the potential site of a cold-storage warehouse.
The federal funding is from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Funding Project, according to the Phillipsburg agenda.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom, according to the Phillipsburg website. Although the meeting is advertised as a workshop, action may be taken.
Phillipsburg to hold emergency Town Council meeting Tuesday to act on grants
Phillipsburg Town Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to pursue federal grants for three projects.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Northampton Area High School closed Tuesday due to threat; students will have remote learning day
- Upper Macungie Planning Commission to review proposals for new townhouses
- Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes 3 new penguins
- Lawmaker representing parts of Lehigh Valley opens new district office
- Anglers need not fear, Northampton County's Monocacy Meadow Park will open soon
- Demo begins on Stefano's restaurant in Bethlehem, making way for 61 apartments
- Musikfest announces R&B headliners
- Wells Fargo to close branch in Bethlehem as digital banking moves forward
- 'We've got to do more': Students, coaches, parents discuss athletes' mental health
- Community discusses ways to address antisemitism
Berks Area News
- Crews install new lights at FirstEnergy Stadium
- Reading begins 275th anniversary celebrations
- Pa. Senators to host public hearing at Alvernia University on preventing gun violence
- Older adults toast new pub at Berks senior living community
- Big crowds come out for new retail outlet in Cumru Township
- Eat, Sip, Shop: New Lehigh County store hitting the right note with musicians
- Berks History Center hosts Indigenous Women in Berks County
- Reading Liederkranz celebrates St. Patrick's Day
- One person suffers minor injuries in Oley Twp. single-vehicle crash
- Red Cross Heroes honored at awards breakfast