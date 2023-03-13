Phillipsburg Town Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to pursue federal grants for three projects.



The emergency nature of the meeting is, the grants must be submitted by Friday, March 17, according to a Facebook post from Councilman Randy Piazza.



Town Council has three projects on the agenda.



If the resolution is approved, Phillipsburg will seek a grant for renovations or construction of a public safety facility. That would be for the town's Police Department and potentially other agencies.



The second goal would be to secure federal money for stormwater management on Mercer Street, "addressing longstanding drainage issues," according to the council agenda.



The third objective is funding for rehabilitation of Delaware River Park and repair of a landfill cap in the park. Delaware River Park is one of Phillipsburg's five main parks. It is off Howard Street, the potential site of a cold-storage warehouse.



The federal funding is from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Funding Project, according to the Phillipsburg agenda.



The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom, according to the Phillipsburg website. Although the meeting is advertised as a workshop, action may be taken.