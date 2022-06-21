PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night took the first step to correct an oversight in the town's code and recognize the mayor as the head of the police department.
By unanimous vote, council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the town code and place the mayor or business administrator as the appropriate authority over the police department.
Describing the change as a housekeeping matter, town attorney Richard Wenner said the town code lacks a clear chain of command to provide a point person for the police department. The ordinance to correct that omission formally recognizes the mayor "as ultimate head" of the police department, he said.
Property sale
In other actions, council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance to sell 140 Sitgreaves St., which is no longer needed for public use, to Norwescap for $19,000.
The nonprofit organization, which serves low-income populations in Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren counties, plans to build a one- or two-family residential home.
Other news
Council also passed a resolution to purchase three 2022 Ford police interceptor utility vehicles for $110,460 from Beyer Ford of Morristown.
In addition, council OK'd resolution to award a $150,000 contract to Van Cleef Engineering Associates Inc. to oversee the 2022 road program, which includes sanitary and stormwater sewer repairs and resurfacing and striping of roadways.