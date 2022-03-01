PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Senior Center will soon be known as the "Gloria A. Decker Senior Center," in honor of the town's former mayor.
Decker has been involved in politics since the 1950s. She served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, chair of the Warren County Democratic Party and executive director of the New Jersey Lottery Commission in the 1970s.
She was Phillipsburg's deputy mayor from 1989 to 1991, and mayor from 1991 to 1995. Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman appointed her as head of the New Jersey Real Estate Commission in 1996, a position she held until 2002.
The ordinance to rename the senior center, which is located at 310 Firth St., was introduced at Monday's town council meeting. It credits Decker as being "a trailblazer for women, a person who was not afraid to fight for what she believed in and who overcame gender barriers to achieve great heights."
It also notes that she was instrumental in funding the center which will bear her name. The ordinance was timed for the March 1 meeting to commemorate the beginning of Women's History Month.
The senior center also received a $5,000 donation from McWane Ductile, which has a plant at 183 Sitgreaves St. According to Councilman Randy Piazza Jr., the donation had been in the works for a some time and was delivered to the center yesterday. While the money is not currently earmarked for any particular use, Piazza mentioned that the senior center needed some ceiling repairs.
Also at the meeting, council introduced an ordinance to set times for the metered parking coming to the Riverside Way lot. According to the ordinance, the lot will be open 24 hours, but parking will be metered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, or 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on days of special events. The proposed change passed its first reading and will be up for public hearing at a future council meeting.
Council opened the meeting with a moment of silence for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.