PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A former Phillipsburg councilman returns to a familiar position as he has been appointed to fill the one vacant seat on the Phillipsburg Town Council.
Republican and former Phillipsburg Town Councilman Mark Lutz was nominated and certified to fill the seat vacated by former town Council President Frank McVey, according to Council Vice President Robert Fulper.
Lutz was officially sworn in during Tuesday night's town council meeting. He thanked the Republican party for the nomination during council remarks.
As a Democrat, Lutz was former Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis's running mate in 2015. Lutz would later switch political parties, becoming a Republican and giving up his council seat for an unsuccessful 2019 run for mayor. He lost against Ellis in the primary elections that year. His term on council also expired at the end of that same year.
Lutz will fill out the remaining term left vacated by McVey on Oct. 3, which expires at the end of the year. He is also currently running as a Republican candidate for council to fill one of the three available four-year term seats up for grabs in the November general election.
Lutz's appointment comes as somewhat of a surprise since in an Aug. 31 Facebook post, the Phillipsburg Republican Committee announced former councilman Peter J. Marino as a candidate to fill the vacancy.
In late August, McVey announced that he would be stepping down from his position on the council and not running for reelection in the November general election. The announcement came after it became public that McVey had been charged by the Warren County prosecutor with misuse of the 911 system.
According to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office, the incident began Aug. 13 after McVey sent an Open Public Records Act request to the Phillipsburg business administrator.
He reportedly then sent an email to a number of Phillipsburg town employees stating, "If I don't receive correspondence by 6pm I will be calling 911 asking for an officer to come to my house and to give me an answer on this inquiry," the Warren County prosecutor's office said.
McVey called the 911 emergency telephone system, acknowledged that his call was not an emergency, identified himself, and requested a "welfare check" on the mayor and police chief, from whom he had not heard in "twelve hours," according to the news release.
McVey faces up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison, if convicted.