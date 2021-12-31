Phillipsburg Town Council gathered virtually Friday evening for a rare New Year's Eve meeting and wrapped up the public's business in 10 minutes.
The big issue in town, the proposed Peron Development warehouse or industrial building near the Delaware River, was not addressed. Council has passed a redevelopment plan for the acreage twice, but Mayor Todd Tersigni vetoed the second vote earlier this week. He did not oppose the earlier vote, leading to questions about where the zoning change stands.
Council did pass a measure in support of TerrAscend LLC's license to operate as a retail outlet for recreational marijuana. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium at 55 S. Main St., a medical-marijuana dispensary. New Jersey has approved recreational use of marijuana and will begin considering licenses for retail sales early in 2022. The Apothecarium will seek to be Phillipsburg's first cannabis store.
"This is just a resolution of support," Councilman Robert Fulper said. Town Council already voted in July in favor of retail sales at The Apothecarium. The New Year's Eve vote provides Toronto-based TerrAscend with the proof of municipal approval the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission requires to expand sales. The expansion is strictly for retail sales, not cultivation of marijuana or the manufacture of cannabis products.
Fulper said earlier this week that New Jersey has started to take the stigma away from marijuana.
The vote was unanimous, with Fulper, Randy Piazza Jr., Danielle DeGerolamo and Mark Lutz in favor. Harry Wyant was absent.
Council also approved a prohibition on full-length school buses parking on Phillipsburg streets except when loading and unloading students or during sports events. That ordinance passed 4-0.
Meanwhile, the 2022 council with new members will be dealing again with the Peron project.
While many residents have opposed the development, former mayor Philip Mugavero spoke in favor of the plan earlier because Phillipsburg needs jobs and tax revenue. "This could be the start of how we come back," he said.
Peron Development plans to build a 420,000-square-foot warehouse or industrial building at 170 Howard St., and the council approved Friday a grant application to the state of New Jersey to extend Howard Street to alleviate traffic from development.
Mayor Tersigni's statement: "After giving this matter much thought over the past few months, I have decided that it is in the Town's best interest that I veto the ordinance. I have a few reasons for my veto. First, I do not believe a warehouse next to a residential neighborhood is good for our citizens. There will be truck traffic and noise which is dangerous to the neighborhood where kids are riding bikes and playing. Second, I have heard from numerous Town residents and businesses who are overwhelmingly opposed to the project. My job is to represent all the people of Phillipsburg."
About 55 people attended the holiday Zoom meeting, which started shortly after residents of London marked the beginning of 2022. As it ended, there was a round of "Happy New Year" wishes from Phillipsburg council and staff.
Town Council will welcome new members at a reorganization meeting Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
