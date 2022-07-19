PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night in opposition to the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control's special conditions on breweries.
The special conditions, imposed as of July 1, restrict craft breweries to hold no more than 25 on-site activities for the general public and attend only 12 off-premises events.
Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. introduced the resolution to councilmembers at Tuesday's meeting, in part noting the new conditions will reduce microbreweries' profits and their opportunities to engage in their communities.
"It's a very foolish decision that could hurt a lot of small businesses, downtowns," Piazza said.
The resolution proposes the governor and state legislature work together with breweries to develop fair laws to guide state regulators at the division of beverage control on "how to oversee the state's craft beer industry."
Council requested the resolution be forwarded to Gov. Phil Murphy, leaders of the New Jersey Legislature, and neighboring municipalities, requesting the conditions be removed immediately.