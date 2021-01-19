PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The Phillipsburg Town Council is considering adding industrial use to a portion of its riverfront as part of its redevelopment plan.
By a vote of 3-2 on Tuesday night, council passed a resolution authorizing the town planning board to prepare an amendment to the current zoning in the area to include industrial uses.
Voting against the measure were Councilman Harry Wyant and Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo.
"I'd be in favor if you eliminate warehouses from this resolution," said Wyant. "Warehousing doesn't fit our downtown. We already have too many tractor trailers and large box trucks in our downtown," he said.
Currently, the area is zoned as "recreational/heritage." The planning board will review if changing the area to "riverside residential" with industrial uses would be a better fit.
Discussions to redevelop the downtown riverfront area have been underway for more than a decade.
Last year, developer Stateliner United LLC presented an $80 million-plan to transform the town’s waterfront area along Main Street and Union Square. Plans called for residential apartment units, a hotel, retail space and an outdoor concert venue.
However, several residents who attended Tuesday’s virtual council meeting questioned the zoning amendment request.
"It's always been multiuse — there's a number of warehouses and industrial uses across," said Councilman Randy Piazza. "There was a chemical plant there. Just a small parcel of land is being zoned to meet an area."
"We're not just concentrating on the riverfront redevelopment," said Council President Frank McVey. "We're zoning out property. We're looking at a panoramic view of Phillipsburg."
Resident David Morrisette questioned if a rumored marijuana grow facility would be moving into the area. The town currently has the sole medical cannabis dispensary in Warren County. The Apothecarium, a medical marijuana facility, opened on South Main Street in November 2020.
While the council did not confirm any such rumors of a grow facility, Piazza said he would be willing to entertain potential options for the area.
"I'm hoping that someone sees in our town a place that they can open businesses," he said.