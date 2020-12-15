PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed a strongly worded resolution expressing its disapproval of what it claims is erosion of civil liberties by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Passed unanimously, the resolution condemned Murphy, who, “under the pretense of public safety,” has deprived New Jersey citizens of “the right to pursue safety and happiness, to worship in the manner most agreeable to him or her, and to assemble together in the manner of their own choosing.”
Further, the resolution states that the governor has deprived citizens in the state of the right and ability to own and operate businesses and has taken away the right for individuals to make decisions concerning their health and welfare.
“Town Council finds that the rash of executive orders issued by Gov. Phil Murphy constitute unconstitutional infringements on the inalienable rights of New Jersey citizens,” the resolution states. It also expresses council’s “disapproval of the erosion of those liberties under the guise of public safety by our governor.”
Before the vote, several residents urged council to either vote against the resolution or table it.
Joe Meyner, a regular at council meetings, called on the body to table the resolution indefinitely, saying, “Don’t pour gasoline on the fire. You made your point.”
Resident David Morrisette characterized the resolution as rhetoric and grandstanding, without any legal merit, and said it only motivates COVID-19 deniers to further flaunt mitigation protocols.
He noted that the resolution states that mitigation orders are unconstitutional, yet they have never been declared so by any New Jersey court.
Resident Thomas Regrut said voting on the resolution is premature and unnecessary because council is not in a position to determine what is and what isn’t constitutional.
Josh Wanisko, another resident, called it “a shameless political stunt” and asked council to consider the safety of the people of Phillipsburg and vote against it. “You can’t earn a living if you’re dead,” he said.
However, the comments made in opposition to the resolution received a swift, strong rebuttal from council, particularly member Robert Fulper, who sponsored the resolution.
“To preface, some people have said we must face the realities of COVID-19 and that we haven’t taken this seriously,” he said. “I have family that have been ill from COVID-19, friends who have had elderly family members pass from COVID-19, and family members who own small businesses that are now facing financial hardships and possible closure, not due to COVID-19, but due to the restrictions imposed upon them from the government.”
For small businesses, “the closure of their doors permanently is synonymous with death itself,” Fulper added. “Put ourselves in their shoes and try and understand how we would react if our financial stream was immediately ceased or our dreams and investments were destroyed because of politics and mismanagement.”
Fulper said in just over four months it will be a year since Murphy “abused his executive privilege and imposed the unconstitutional lockdown on our state, which has had serious financial implications on the residents of New Jersey.”
Fulper went on to say that Murphy’s actions have stripped the state’s small businesses of their rights, forcing a third of them to close permanently. Without government aid, 80% of small businesses will be closed by the end of this pandemic, he said.
Fulper also questioned why big retailers packed with customers can operate without restrictions when he can’t go out to eat at 10:30 p.m. at a local establishment, which requires masks and social distancing.
“That’s not science. That’s ridiculous,” Fulper said, requesting that restrictions be lifted and lockdowns canceled.
“Let the people decide what is best for themselves,” he added. “It’s how America functions, and if you argue this very fact, then how can anyone argue that Gov. Murphy can be entrusted with this power since it was the people who put him there to begin with?"
“We cannot rely on more stalled bills in Washington or the empty and broken promises of aid from Trenton,” Fulper said. “It’s time to open up.”
Council Vice President Frank McVey, who supported Fulper’s resolution when it was first discussed at council’s Dec. 1 meeting, said he couldn’t top Fulper’s statements.
However, he said that calling the resolution a political stunt is offensive. McVey said that Murphy has withheld aid money for political gain and noted that sanctions and inconsistencies have caused many small businesses to close.
“Nobody has the right answers; we need consistency,” he said, adding that by passing the resolution, council is doing its duty to protect and speak for small businesses.
Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo said she agrees that small businesses are being strapped by state government, which she said treats the private sector differently than the public sector.
“I favor private enterprise making their own decisions about their businesses,” she said.
Council President Randy Piazza Jr. said Murphy’s executive orders are arbitrary, without scientific basis. He said fining a business that remains open at 10 p.m. when it’s following public health protocols amounts to overreach and lacks common sense and fairness.
“Wear a mask and socially distance. We can do this ourselves,” Piazza said.
Councilman Harry Wyant Jr. initially expressed concerns with the resolution. “I’m not sure where we’re going with it,” he said, but he later joined his colleagues in approving it after listening to their comments.