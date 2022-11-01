PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance that amends the vehicles and traffic code related to parking lots.
The amendment impacts the following municipal lots and zones: Cedar Alley, Church, Hudson/Brainard, Market, Rectory, Riverside Way, Sitgreaves and Stockton.
According to the ordinance, the lots will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with paid parking for metered lots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except during non-town sponsored special events when the lot hours will be extended from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
With some exceptions, parking will be 25 cents per 15 minutes, or $1 per hour, with a minimum of one hour charged per vehicle in certain lots. For special events, the cost will increase to a $10 flat rate.
Additionally, the ordinance calls for a lottery to be made available for residents and businesses in lot-specific zones who wish to purchase permits for the specific lots. The lot-specific permits for residents or businesses cost $100 per year.
Councilmen Peter Marino and Randy Piazza Jr. voted "no" on the measure, citing outstanding parking validation issues and a lack of guidance for veterans, disabled individuals and senior citizens.
Like many residents in attendance, Marino also balked at the high cost of parking for residents.