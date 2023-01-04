PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city.

Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including reducing the mayor's salary to a "more reasonable part-time rate," and reducing the hours of the business administrator.

He said he'll focus on moving forward projects for the community, saying elected officials need to stop focusing on personal achievements.

Some council members have butted heads with current Mayor Todd Tersigni, including calling for his resignation.

Read Piazza's full campaign announcement:

"I would like to take this moment to announce my intent to run for mayor of Phillipsburg in 2023.

"I’ve been considering this opportunity for some time and told myself I would only do it if I thought I could progress our town forward. I do believe I can boost our town to where it needs to be both economically and culturally. This has not been the focus of our administration over the past few years. Whether it’s the much anticipated opening of the new municipal pool or providing a small business friendly environment, overall the projects in Phillipsburg always seem to be lagging behind. During my time as an elected official, it became very clear to me that these delays could’ve been prevented. When someone deliberately holds up a project so they can get more personal credit, it costs time and money. When someone deliberately holds up a project because they don’t like the rules that must be followed, it costs time and money. When someone deliberately holds up the town’s progress because it might cost them votes in the next election, that costs time and money. All of this lost time and money has hurt Phillipsburg. These elected positions have to stop focusing their egos and start focusing on what is right for our community. We need to stop being about personal achievements, personal dreams, and personal wealth. We need to start being about the community’s achievements, the community’s dreams, and the community’s wealth. That is when our town will thrive.

"The first thing I will do if I am privileged enough to become elected as the next mayor of Phillipsburg will be to develop a plan to give money back to our taxpayers. I will not accept the use of the town vehicle and taxpayer funded gasoline. I will not accept the taxpayer funded health benefits, and I will cut the mayor's salary to a more reasonable part-time rate. Our town currently employs a full-time business administrator, which was not the case during the last mayoral election in 2019, when the business administrator position was part time. While the duties of mayor and business administrator consist of different responsibilities, many of them overlap. Our taxpayers should not be paying two people to do the same job. Furthermore, I promise to bring back a working relationship with the resident-based committees like Open Space and the Recreation Committee. I will work with our town council to fix our currently broken parking ordinance that is clearly damaging to our downtown small businesses and residents. I will be open to discussions and not lash out or retaliate against those who are critical of me. I will do everything that I can to create a town in which our citizens will want to live and work.

"I want to thank everyone for their support over the past few years and I look forward to the possibility of further serving our town in a new aspect."