PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council voted to back the Warren County Board of Commissioners' resolution calling for a "Parent's Bill of Rights" in response to changes to the state's health and physical education learning standards.
The updated standards were introduced in 2020 and are set to take effect this fall. However the resolution — which is identical to one passed last month in Monmouth County — calls some of the material aimed at students in the K-2 grade range "disturbing and concerning," thought it does not clarify to which material it refers.
That vagueness is part of what caused Council Vice President Lee Clark to vote against backing the resolution.
"The resolution is very disingenuous in that it doesn't come out and say what is and isn't being taught," he said.
Clark said he had spoken to members of the LGBTQ community. "They have labeled this as an anti-gay bill," he said, designed to bar any discussion of LGBT issues.
Councilman Randy Piazza argued that the resolution was not intended to discriminate.
"The entire gay and lesbian community didn't come out and testify against it," as they would have if it really were an anti-LGBT measure, Piazza said.
"I was just at a gay wedding," he added. "I have friends who are in that community. I feel it's a parental rights issue, not a discriminatory issue."