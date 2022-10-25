PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a rush against time for opponents of a proposed Phillipsburg warehouse, which if developed, is currently set to be a cold storage facility.

"We're standing right now in Delaware River Park, which is a state-funded, Green Acres open space park," said longtime Phillipsburg resident David Morrisette.

Morrisette is in several groups he says are working to stop Peron Development from putting a warehouse on Howard Street. The close proximity to the park and homes, traffic, and potential impacts on the Delaware River are all concerns.

Morrisette is expecting to hear the outcome of a lawsuit any day now. It alleges a prior council's vote to re-zone the more than 30 acres Peron owns from residential to industrial should not stand.

"Multiple council members were represented by a law firm, of which this developer is a named partner," said Morrisette. "That creates the conflict of interest."

But now, Peron wants the town to pass another ordinance, essentially making the lawsuit irrelevant, since it would rezone the property to industrial again and allow the 360,000-square-foot warehouse to be 65 feet tall.

This second ordinance is scheduled to be a topic of discussion at the land use board meeting Thursday. The next council meeting is Tuesday, November 1.

"We're asking those councilmen that were elected in November to refrain from moving the warehouse forward and give the court a chance to make a decision," said Morrisette.

That could leave the future of the property in the current council's hands.

Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni says he'll be able to weigh in more once the lawsuit is squared away.

"The issue right now is the process, not the product," said Tersigni. "This is still in litigation."

Supporters of the warehouse say it'll bring good-paying jobs, and there's potential of a partnership with Norwescap Food Bank.

69 News reached out to Peron for an interview but did not hear back.