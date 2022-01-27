PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – The plan to build a 420,000-square-foot warehouse at 170 Howard St. is moving forward after the Phillipsburg Land Use Board granted it preliminary approvals for its site plan, design waivers and variances.
The board voted 5-1 in favor, with Keith Kennedy casting the sole objection.
Thursday night's board meeting continued the public hearing which began Jan. 6. Another 20 members of the public spoke during the public comment period before the board's vote.
Norwescap CEO Mark Valli said he worried that the plan to route truck traffic out McKeen Street could negatively affect one of the nonprofit's projects in town.
Norwescap is renovating a home at 566 S. Main St., and Michael Perrucci's Peron Construction has purchased the two neighboring properties at 560 and 562 S. Main St. with the intent of demolishing them and widening the intersection at McKeen and South Main streets.
Should that plan go through, the Norwescap property will be at the new street corner, affected by any additional traffic and turning trucks.
Most of the comments were in favor of the new warehouse, with the hopes that it will bring well-paid jobs to downtown Phillipsburg, and would finally put the long-vacant property to use.
"The canal days are over, the railroad days are over," said Randy Piazza Jr. "We need to change."
He said not only could the new project provide jobs, but it would prevent the vacant lot from being used for criminal activity. He suggested it might also bring more resources to the park adjacent to the proposed development.
Those who spoke against the idea were mostly concerned about bringing additional truck traffic to South Main Street.
Kevin Kaiser, who lives in the area, said he has already had problems with passing trucks hitting his parked car, and he worries it will get much worse.
"We suffer enough downtown," he said.
Kaiser also said the warehouses built on the former Ingersoll-Rand property have not created as many jobs as hoped, and he worries that the Howard Street project might not live up to its promise, either.
As part of its preliminary approval, the board included a recommendation that town council consider an extension to the east end of Howard Street.
The original vision for the warehouse project included the extension, which would bring join Howard and South Main streets at Center Street, but the developer wasn't able to buy the needed land.
If the town can somehow make the extension a reality, either through negotiations or eminent domain proceedings, it could alleviate a lot of the traffic concerns with project, said Vice Chair Keith Zwicker.