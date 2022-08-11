PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in the Lehigh Valley and western New Jersey are sounding the alarm over a growing number of cars being broken into and having airbags stolen.

Police in Phillipsburg and Wilson Borough issued alerts Thursday.

Investigators say the thieves are cutting open steering wheels to get to the bags. Both police departments say Honda vehicles are being targeted.

Why the interest in airbags?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says thieves are reselling the airbags on the black market.

The bureau says they're often sold to repair shops over the Internet at prices much less than buying from a legitimate dealer. The biggest worry about rigging the stolen airbags in other cars is that they may not deploy in a crash or they could explode into flames when they inflate.