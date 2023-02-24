PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg's youth center has outgrown its space; it already serves thousands of kids a year, so now it's expanding to serve even more.

After school at Phillipsburg's Joseph H. Firth Youth Center is a blast.

"We're expanding at a rate we never thought possible," said Jeff Russo, the president of the Joseph H. Firth Youth Center Board of Directors.

The center first secured the acre to the right of its Fleming Drive building, and it just bought the land to the left, too.

"Many of our kids are coming from the elementary school right down the street," said Russo. "So, between the elementary school and the youth center is a huge parcel of land. It's six acres."

Extra space is key to serving more families.

"The youth center has positioned itself really to be the place in our town that's safe for kids, that provides opportunities that many of our children would not otherwise have," said Russo.

There's also the newly revamped gym, which was recently dedicated to donor Michael Weirsky.

Plus, "this was basically an old storage, old weight room. Our amazing Executive Director Kelly Post-Sheedy said, 'hey, we can knock down some walls,' and here we are, the new improved Brennan Family Room," said Russo.

Memberships are $15 a year, and there are scholarships available to some families.

One of the goals is to reduce barriers to activities that may otherwise be costly. With a membership, kids can get access to tons of classes, including ballet and karate, and batting lessons.

"Our staff is relentless in opportunities, more grants, more programs," said Russo.

The center was recently awarded a $50,000 grant for programming aimed to prevent underage drinking.

What exactly will be done with the new land is still being determined.

"It's an open canvas," said Russo. "I think the sky is really the limit for these kids in Phillipsburg, and I'm ecstatic about it."