PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Plans to redevelop Phillipsburg's waterfront with a mix of uses could be on the verge of drowning.
A letter from Richard Wenner, the town's attorney, to Mayor Todd Tersigni says prospective redeveloper Stateliner United LLC and the town failed to reach a key agreement within a 60-day deadline.
In August 2020, Stateliner United presented an $80 million plan to transform the Phillipsburg's waterfront area along Main Street and Union Square. Plans called for residential apartment units, a hotel, retail space and an outdoor concert venue.
However, Wenner says since there is no deal on the sale of the municipally-owned property, a letter of intent between Phillipsburg and the developer is now "null and void."
At Tuesday's town council meeting, the mayor said the project appears to be dead.
Former Councilmember Robert Fulper disagreed, saying, "I spoke to Stateliner this week, and they said they are still very committed to the town of Phillipsburg."
Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr. commented on Wenner's letter on Facebook, saying, in part, "Nothing worth doing is ever easy and while the Mayor sees this opinion as a final result of Phillipsburg's progress, I don't."