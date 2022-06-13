SOMERSET, N.J. - Monday, the plaintiff in the case against Warren County and the estate of its former sheriff took the stand, outlining reported sexual abuse he endured as a child and how it impacted the rest of his life.
Confusing, shocking, disgusting and terrifying are all words the plaintiff, going by the initials W.M., used to describe the reported escalating behavior of former Warren County sheriff Edward Bullock.
"He was holding me close," said W.M. "I knew it was weird. I knew it was just wrong."
An "ogre of a man" is how W.M. remembered Bullock.
"To your core, it was chilling," said W.M.
It, being Bullock's stare at young boys with blonde hair and blue eyes; that's something three other witnesses testified about too.
W.M.'s case is the first of several against Warren County, which is accused of ignoring and enabling the late sheriff to molest boys in county custody in the 1980s and 1990s.
"He pulled down that road," said W.M. "There were no lights. Nothing."
W.M. testified that on a cold night when he was 11-years-old, Bullock violently raped him inside a sheriff's vehicle.
"I remember crying and saying stop," said W.M.
He told the jury he tried to report it to a county employee soon after.
"He snatched me off the top bunk," said W.M. "He grabbed me off by my shirt and my chest. Pulled me down and he punched me in the stomach."
During cross examination, defense attorney Jerald Howarth asked about the reported rape, "it was not at the county shelter and it was not at the county detention center, correct?"
"Correct," W.M. replied.
W.M. stood firm it was during a transportation to a county shelter, and that he had been molested by the sheriff in the county courthouse too.
The defense questioned W.M.'s emotional state at the time, implying the psychiatrist who evaluated him two weeks after the reported rape described him as charming.
Throughout the trial, the defense has said the county shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's behavior.
W.M. told jurors he grew up mostly by himself, sporadically ending up in Warren County custody as his mom wanted to live the single life. That's significant because it establishes a pattern; witnesses have been testifying Bullock acted inappropriately with boys without father figures.
W.M. and the defense both pointed out he battled with drugs after these reported incidents.
The trial has been ongoing for several days, and it's expected to be at least a couple of more weeks until the jury has the case.