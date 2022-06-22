SOMERVILLE, Pa. - The plaintiff called its last witness in the case of Warren County and the estate of Edward Bullock.
The county is accused of turning a blind eye as the former sheriff, who died in 2015, reportedly abused young boys in the '80s and '90s.
One witness for the plaintiff had to be called out of order, so the court heard from her Wednesday morning even though the defense already started presenting its side.
The woman, who was a former juvenile detention officer, is now one of multiple former county employees who testified they reported suspicions about Bullock and noted that protocols were not followed, but said nothing changed once she spoke up.
Those protocols include Bullock transporting boys with blonde hair and blue eyes in county custody without shackles, alone and in the front seat of his car. Those are the accusations heard over and over again in the trial in a Somerset County courthouse.
The plaintiff, known by his initials W.M., alleges he was violently raped by the sheriff during one of those transports, and molested by him other times in the courthouse. He says when he reported this abuse to a county employee, he was physically assaulted to stay silent.
This is one of four pending cases against the county and Bullock's estate, and the county has continued to insist it shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's actions.
Throughout cross examinations, the defense has pointed out no employees reported specific abuse.
The defense asked witness Paula Kucharski, former detention center officer, that of all the thousands of kids who came through the county system, did any of them say that Bullock inappropriately touched them?
"No, but as I stated before, it could be an embarrassing thing," she answered.
After this witness, the plaintiff rested its case.
Earlier this week, the defense called a former judge who said his office was near Bullock's in the courthouse and that he never saw anything wrong.
It also called a detective from the Warren County prosecutor's office who said another alleged victim with his own trial pending reported "something weird happened" but not the specific abuse.
The defense is expected to call more witnesses Wednesday.