PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A convenience store and gas station may soon replace a longtime bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

The town's Land Use Board approved a plan Thursday to bring a QuickChek to 671 Memorial Parkway, the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley.

The developer, PBXDEV 2, LLC, plans a 24-hour QuickChek with 16 gas pumps, off-street parking and two charging ports for electric vehicles.

Stuart Kimmel, real estate manager with QuickChek, said the 5,670-square-foot business would employ 40-50 workers, with 30-40 recruited from the surrounding community.

Each shift would have 8-10 staff during busy times, with as many as three employees working overnight shifts.

The plans were approved with the understanding that the development still needs permission from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, because the site is along a state road. This process may push the convenience store’s opening date because it can’t operate without it.

While a complete plan was submitted to NJDOT in June, the permits may not be awarded for up to 18 months which is standard for the agency.

The current tenant, Warren Lanes, previously addressed plans for the convenience store in its location. In a Facebook post dated August 1, Bill Reese, president of Reese Bowling Centers, who acquired the bowling alley in 2021, said the property’s lease expires in summer 2023.

“At that time, we will look at all options available to us,” he posted.

Vacant lot

Also Thursday, a final site plan for the vacant lot at 170 Howard Street was approved, despite public comment requesting the board table the vote until next month.

Longtime Phillipsburg Resident David Morrisette asked the board to table their vote to wait just a month until a court case was settled related to the zoning of the property, which is now zoned industrial. The decision, Morrisette said, could revoke the initial zoning designation.

“What you are considering is a very serious step,” Morrisette said. He added that industrial zoning along the Delaware River would detriment one of the town’s “greatest assets.”

“We love Phillipsburg, and that’s why we continue to live here in this great town,” Morrisette said.

Peron Development has owned the property for 15 years and was approved by the Land Use Board in February for a 420,000-square-foot building at 50 feet tall on the site.

Last week, Phillipsburg Town Council approved updates to the plan that instead called for a 300,000-square-foot, 65-foot-tall cold storage facility. That amended plan was approved by the Land Use Board Thursday.

The updates to the site plan were related to requests of the developer interested in the site, who doesn’t require the initial approved full square footage.

Peron said the potential tenant would also require rail access, reducing the potential truck traffic - a significant concern among Phillipsburg residents.