POHATCONG, N.J. – The Pohatcong Township Land Use Board began a public hearing Monday night for an 840,000-square-foot warehouse known as East Valley Logistics Center, proposed at New Brunswick Avenue and Edge Road.

Under review are amended preliminary and final site plans and variance approvals.

The previous owner of the 103-acre property received approval for a 666,000-square-foot warehouse. However, there a differences between the old plan and the new plan, which was before the board Monday night.

The new plan offers 533 parking spaces, down from 808. Now there are 267 van parking spaces versus 581. The number of loading bays in the new proposal increased to 152 from 118. There are also now 324 trailer storage spaces versus 280 in the previous proposal.

In addition, the plan's impervious coverage decreased slightly from 47% to 46% in the new plan, and there is now an access driveway to Edge Road, where only an emergency gravel road was previously proposed.

Perhaps more important is a new traffic study, which found the trip generation numbers are "significantly less" in the new proposal. Township officials surmise this is because the previous study utilized Institute of Transportation Engineers data, while the new study used New Jersey Department of Transportation figures.

For example, the new study found a total of 361 morning peak single-hour total trips versus 579 previously. The evening single hour registered 403 total trips, opposed to 799 before.

Matthew Schlindwein, a partner with Greek Development, testified, "We feel the size (840,000 square feet) is an appropriate size."

He further testified that neither he nor his company knew the tenant who would occupy the building, but Schlindwein did discuss who typically occupies such facilities.

Storage, light manufacturing, logistics and distribution would be the leading candidates, as the Pohatcong site "is not as attractive to e-commerce" end users. The facility was not built to attract cold storage businesses.

One tenant would be ideal, but Schlindwein added that the building could comfortably house two companies.

Also during Monday's meeting, the board granted partial waivers for a warehouse plan on the site and behind the former Phillipsburg Mall.

Warehouse plan for former Phillipsburg Mall site moves step forward Developers have proposed two separate warehouses, known as "The Cubes," on the site and behind the former Phillipsburg Mall.

Developers from CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions and J.G. Petrucci have proposed two separate warehouses, known as "The Cubes." The board reviewed the Phillipsburg Mall warehouse, of which the majority — 457,000 square feet — would rest in neighboring Lopatcong Township, with the remaining 392,000 square feet in Pohatcong.