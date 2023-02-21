LOPATCONG, N.J. – Pohatcong and Lopatcong townships held a joint public information meeting on an amended petition that could impact the future redevelopment of the old Phillipsburg Mall property Tuesday night at the Lopatcong Township municipal building.

The townships are seeking to add 11 properties to the current Highlands Center area, which covers the most intensely developed portions of the townships.

Highlands Centers are intended to support balance in the region by providing for sustainable economic growth while protecting critical natural and cultural resources. The area designations are governed by the New Jersey Highlands Council.

The revisions include blocks located on South Main Street in Pohatcong Township, west of the former Phillipsburg Mall site in both townships. Three of the properties are located currently in designated redevelopment area.

Of the 11 properties, nine — comprising roughly 65 acres — are in Lopatcong, and two — totaling about 36 acres — are in Pohatcong. The redevelopment plan would allow for the construction of affordable housing in Pohatcong, which would result in 72 to 96 residential units.

Developers from CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions and JG Petrucci have proposed two separate warehouses on the site and behind the former Phillipsburg Mall. One would cover the former mall, at nearly 850,000 square feet. The second, behind the mall area, would cover around 570,000 square feet.

Tuesday night's meeting, the second session on the matter, attracted neighboring residents and union members who would be employed as a result of the project.

Planner George Ritter of Lopatcong Township told the audience the proposal's concept would "try to balance the intensity of the development."

Further, he stated that 21.4% of the site would be utilized by the warehouses.

"We're going to protect the forested areas of the site," Ritter said.

Traffic-calming measures would involving new traffic light patterns which would utilize coordinated timing.

"It's not trucks, one after the other, coming in and out," James Kyle, Pohatcong Township planner, said.

Located on Route 22, the former 78-acre Phillipsburg Mall opened in 1989 and was a center for commercial activity, with four anchor stores and more than 90 stores. However, the mall had been in decline over the last decade, resulting in portions of it being demolished or having collapsed. Each township has designated the property, along with several adjoining properties, as an area "in need of redevelopment."

"The mall, for all intents and purposes, has collapsed," Ritter said Tuesday night.

The amended petition outlines in detail all the Highlands resources of the properties and presents a rationale for their inclusion within the designated center.

The plan conformance will be submitted to the New Jersey Highlands Council for approval.