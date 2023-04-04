POHATCONG, Pa. - Authorities say a Warren County man is under arrest and charged with child pornography offenses.

Police say 35-year-old James Dimarsico of Pohatcong Township used a computer to upload several images depicting child sexual abuse.

Google notified The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who in turn contacted the Warren County Prosecutor's Office and an investigation was opened.

A warrant was served at Dimarsico's residence and authorities say several devices containing evidence in the case were seized.

Detectives involved in the case say Dimarsico is a registered sex offender and has five felony convictions related to a past sexual assault involving a minor.

Dimarsico is facing multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child for distributing items depicting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.