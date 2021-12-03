POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – Pohatcong police say three people bought gas at the QuickChek convenience store and gas station in the township, and then purposefully set fire at a business down the street.
Huntington Volunteer Fire Department in Pohatcong got the call at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
"It was a pickup truck on fire, but it was very close to the building," said Huntington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Nigro. "It did melt the vinyl siding of it."
The business was Cousins Lawn & Maintenance. The owner tells us in addition to the building, nearby vehicles were damaged by the heat, too.
Even though no one was inside at the time, it was all caught on surveillance video.
Investigators say it appears the man in the blue jacket without the Hilfiger logo may have sustained injuries from being burned, before the three ran off on Russell Avenue toward South Main Street.
Police and more than 15 firefighters from Pohatcong, Alpha and Stewartsville responded to the scene.
"Luckily, there were no injuries," Nigro said.
The building is on a private road, but those who live nearby woke up to loud sounds.
"A lot of people report explosions and what the explosions really are: the tires," said Nigro. "They expand because of the heat and blow, so it just sounds like an explosion."
Police are trying to figure out if there was a connection between those caught on camera and the business, or if this was random. They say this appears to be an isolated incident.
Even given the thousands of dollars of damage, Cousins Lawn & Maintenance has been able to continue business as usual.
Pohatcong Township Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to call 908-454-6424.