HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Hackettstown Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Mauricio Tiul-Morales, of Mountain Avenue, was last seen at his residence on Sept. 13, according to police. He has a possible destination of Florida, police said.

According to police, Tiul-Morales was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black hat. He should also have a black suitcase, police said.

Anyone with information about Tiul-Morales' whereabouts is asked to contact Hackettstown Police at (908) 852-3300.