3 set fire to Pohatcong Twp. business

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say someone set fire to a business, causing an explosion.

It happened during the early morning Thursday in Pohatcong Township, just outside of Phillipsburg.

Police say they believe the three men purposely set the fire at a business after purchasing gasoline from a local convenience store.

One of the suspects appeared to sustain an injury.

Multiple fire companies responded.

There's no word on how much damage was done.

Police say they were last seen running on Russell Avenue towards South Main Street. People with information can call Pohatcong Township Police at 908-454-6424.

People set fire to Pohatcong Twp. business
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.