POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say someone set fire to a business, causing an explosion.
It happened during the early morning Thursday in Pohatcong Township, just outside of Phillipsburg.
Police say they believe the three men purposely set the fire at a business after purchasing gasoline from a local convenience store.
One of the suspects appeared to sustain an injury.
Multiple fire companies responded.
There's no word on how much damage was done.
Police say they were last seen running on Russell Avenue towards South Main Street. People with information can call Pohatcong Township Police at 908-454-6424.