POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are looking for three people they say set fire to a business.
The people set fire to a business in Pohatcong Township after purchasing gasoline at a convenience store in the town, according to a news release from the township's police department.
Police did not name the business.
A male in the blue jacket without the Hilfiger symbol appears to have sustained injuries from the explosion that resulted from the fire, police said.
Police say they were last seen running on Russell Avenue towards South Main Street. People with information can call Pohatcong Township Police at 908-454-6424.