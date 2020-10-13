HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Four men in New Jersey face drug charges following a month-long investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Hackettstown area.
Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Petersburg Road in Hackettstown on Oct.1, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office. Officers arrested Shane Cole, Scott Kramer, Celia Ortiz, and Raymond Cole Jr.
Cole is charged with four counts of third-degree distribution of cocaine, one count of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of hypodermic syringes. Kramer faces one count of third-degree possession of cocaine.
Ortiz is charged with one count of third-degree possession of cocaine. Cole Jr. is charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Each third-degree offense carries a maximum of five years in New Jersey State Prison.
Also during the search, authorities confiscated cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes.