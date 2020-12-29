PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey say a man robbed a gas station in Phillipsburg early Monday.
Brett Monk, 27, of Phillipsburg, robbed the Express gas station at the intersection of Hudson and South Main Streets shortly before dawn Monday, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Monk had been described to police as a man wearing a mask and black coat and armed with a handgun, the prosecutor's office said. A K-9 track from the robbery scene led to the vicinity of the rear of 15 Reese Court in Phillipsburg.
After police received tips from the public and conducted an investigation, they charged and then arrested Monk in Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Monk is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in the Lancaster County jail, awaiting extradition to Warren County, New Jersey.