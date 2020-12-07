Brandon Petersen
Hunterdon County prosecutor

DELAWARE TWP., N.J. - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a Hunterdon County homicide case.

Brandon Petersen, of Newton, New Jersey, was arrested Monday morning, said the county prosecutor's office. He had been wanted for questioning in the homicide that happened Sunday night in Delaware Township, the prosecutor said.

Officers from the Delaware Township Police Department responded to an emergency call in the township shortly after 9 p.m., the county prosecutor's office said. Arriving officers saw that the victim’s friends had transported her to a local hospital in Mercer County, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, said the county prosecutor's office.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.