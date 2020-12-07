DELAWARE TWP., N.J. - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a Hunterdon County homicide case.
Brandon Petersen, of Newton, New Jersey, was arrested Monday morning, said the county prosecutor's office. He had been wanted for questioning in the homicide that happened Sunday night in Delaware Township, the prosecutor said.
Officers from the Delaware Township Police Department responded to an emergency call in the township shortly after 9 p.m., the county prosecutor's office said. Arriving officers saw that the victim’s friends had transported her to a local hospital in Mercer County, where she died from her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, said the county prosecutor's office.