New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Police officers and firefighters are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

They follow health care workers as the second wave of professionals eligible to get the shot.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli has said New Jersey has about 400,000 shots on hand, and more than 134,000 vaccines have been administered so far. She added that health care workers and those in long-term care homes continue to be a priority, and expanding vaccination eligibility to another group doesn’t mean that earlier categories are now closed to getting the shots.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.