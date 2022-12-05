CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September.
The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m.
Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of investigating, the identities of five motorcyclists were revealed as Moshe Lew, 24, of Brooklyn NY, Bryan Florez, 25, Staten Island, NY, Kumarsarju Jadav, 30, of Staten Island NY, Morkus Abdelmaseh 26, of Staten Island NY, and Jason Kish, 25, of Simpsonville, SC.
Police say the incident stemmed from a crash between a vehicle and multiple motorcyclists. A release from police writes a group of motorcyclists dragged the victim, a 62-year-old male, from his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone. A police pursuit followed the alleged attack.
Florez, Jadav, Abdelmaseh, and Kish were charged with second degree eluding in a motor vehicle and received numerous traffic summonses for traffic violations. Lew received sixteen traffic summonses for his role in the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and more criminal charges are under review.