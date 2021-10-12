FLEMINGTON, N.J. - 30-year-old Lauren Cho has a powerful singing voice.
A video featuring her singing is just one of the many posts her family has made on a Facebook page called "Missing Person Lauren 'El' Cho," which hopes to find Cho, who has been missing for months.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says June 28 Cho, a Flemington, New Jersey resident, walked away from an Airbnb she was renting with some friends.
Sheriff's officials say her friends told them Cho was upset at the time and left behind her personal belongings.
Cho was reported missing three hours later.
Search parties have scoured the nearby Yucca Valley desert several times.
One of those searches Saturday discovered unidentified human remains in what is described as rugged terrain. Cho's family posted the discovery of the remains on the Facebook page. Commenters continue to send notes of concern for the family.
And prayers for the safe return of Cho, who the family describes as a talented musician, an incredible baker, and the coolest sister one could ever hope for.
Sheriff's officials say it will take time to determine whether the remains found are that of Cho.