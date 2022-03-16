Hackettstown police car generic

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department said Wednesday it is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.

The man was walking eastbound on Main Street on Saturday around 1 a.m. and stole a yellow M&M character display in front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe and continued eastbound on Main Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

