HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department said Wednesday it is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.
The man was walking eastbound on Main Street on Saturday around 1 a.m. and stole a yellow M&M character display in front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe and continued eastbound on Main Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.