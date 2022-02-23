School bus crash in Clinton Township NJ

Courtesy Clinton Twp. Police Department

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are investigating after a school bus with 17 school children on board overturned Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Haytown Road in Clinton Township, according to a Facebook post from township police. 

Police say the bus drove off the roadway and hit a boulder and a stone building before overturning. 

There were no serious injuries reported. However, two students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to township police.

The crash remains under investigation and motor vehicle charges may be forthcoming.  Any witnesses are urged to contact the police department at 908-735-7233.

