Police in Warren County on Friday announced a new program to help people with Autism Spectrum Disorder during a traffic stop. It's called the Blue Envelope Program.

Imagine you're driving, and you see those blue and red flashing lights from behind. It's enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat. But for someone with Autism Spectrum Disorder, it can cause an even greater issue, between the heightened situation, the flashing lights, the sounds of radios, and other noises.

That's why the Warren County Police Chiefs Association started a Blue Envelope Program. It's in partnership with Hunterdon County Police Chiefs Association, which already has the program.

"The goal is to avoid misunderstanding between the officers and the drivers that have ASD," Pohatcong Township Police Chief Scott Robb said.

If someone with Autism Spectrum Disorder gets pulled over, the driver shows the blue envelope. The driver will keep the license, registration, insurance, and an emergency contact inside.

The outside of the blue envelope contains instructions for the driver, like keeping hands on the wheel and warning about the flashing lights and noises.

On the reverse side of the envelope, it tells the officers what to do, like simplifying requests. A checked off box will also indicate whether the driver is verbal or nonverbal.

"This way, the officer can read that, and they'll know how that individual reacts to pressure, or it might be lights or noise or whatever," New Jersey Assemblyman John DiMaio, (R) District 23, said. "It just makes it a much calmer situation."

"To be able to communicate with one another more effectively and try to lower the bar and allow officers to do their jobs," state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, (R) District 23, said.

Officials say the Blue Envelope Program is fairly new. Chief Robb told 69 News he believes New Jersey is just the second state to initiate the program, after Connecticut; and Warren County is the second county in New Jersey to start it, after Hunderdon County.

The legislators who spoke at the announcement introduced a bill, hoping to make the program statewide in New Jersey. Though it would take a while to pass, if it does, the drivers who are a part of the Blue Envelope Program would have their information entered in the database. That way, a police officer would ideally see the information, even before approaching the driver's window.

Officials say the program is now in effect, so people with ASD can get a blue envelope from their local police or sheriff's department, as long as they live in either Warren or Hunterdon County in New Jersey.