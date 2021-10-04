Police cruiser lights

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Police in Phillipsburg, New Jersey are investigating a report of suspicious activity Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Heckman and Warren streets for a report of suspicious activity around 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Phillipsburg Police Department.

A school student reported that he was walking to school when a man approached him, police said. The man extended his hand and asked the student if he wanted a dollar or some candy, according to the news release.

The student refused the offer and continued walking, police said.

The man is described as being approximately 30 years old and 5-foot-10, having a husky build, and wearing a dark jacket and carrying a green backpack, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002.

