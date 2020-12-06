HUNDERTON COUNTY, N.J. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly case of animal cruelty.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday morning on Route 202 in Readington Township.

Police say someone reported seeing a vehicle pull onto the shoulder and throw two small dogs onto the highway.

Both were hit by vehicles and died.

The mixed breed dogs weighed an estimated 20 to 40 pounds and were tan and black in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Readington Township police at (908) 534-4031. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.