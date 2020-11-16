HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Hunterdon County.
Members of the Holland Township Police Department were sent to Route 519 in the area of Gridley Circle Road for the report of a body on the shoulder of the roadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.
Arriving officers found the body, who was later identified as Raymond Levindowski, 73, of Holland Township. Initial investigation revealed Levindowski was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, the prosecutor's office said.
The Holland Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Forensic Analysis Collisions Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.