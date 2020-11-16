Car crash generic

HOLLAND TWP., N.J. -  Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Hunterdon County.

Members of the Holland Township Police Department were sent to Route 519 in the area of Gridley Circle Road for the report of a body on the shoulder of the roadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office. 

Arriving officers found the body, who was later identified as Raymond Levindowski, 73, of Holland Township. Initial investigation revealed Levindowski was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, the prosecutor's office said.

The Holland Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Forensic Analysis Collisions Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.