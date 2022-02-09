PATERSON, N.J. - Authorities say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man from Warren County, New Jersey.
Jaquawn Housey, 33, of Paterson, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, February 4, members of the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of 285 Van Houten Street in Paterson, New Jersey in response to shots fired.
Arriving officers located Rodney Phelps, 39, of Washington Township, lying on the roadway in front of that address with apparent gunshot wounds, the prosecutor's office said. Medical personnel arrived and Phelps was pronounced dead on scene.
The subsequent investigation revealed that Housey was responsible for the murder of Phelps, according to the news release. Housey was arrested Monday by members of the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at his residence in Paterson without incident.
The crime of murder has a sentencing range from a minimum of 30 years up to life imprisonment; the crimes of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon both have a sentencing range of five to 10 years in prison with 42 months to be served before parole eligibility.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the prosecutor's office on the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.