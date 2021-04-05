NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday... The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20 percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening. On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.