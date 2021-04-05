HOPE TWP., Pa. - A Syracuse, New York man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a fellow passenger on a bus after an argument in Warren County, New Jersey.
Troopers responded to a Dunkin Donuts shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on Hope Blairstown Road in Hope Township for the report of a stabbing, according to New Jersey state police.
Police say Quientell Donaldson, 37, was being unruly while riding on a bus, so the bus driver pulled over and asked him to leave. Donaldson then got into an argument with a passenger and then stabbed him, according to state police.
The victim was flown to Morristown Hospital. There's no word on his condition.
Donaldson was taken to to the hospital for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. He is being held at Warren County Jail.
He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.