PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey have charged a man they say fired shots in Phillipsburg on Monday.
James Goodwine, 18, faces several charges, including attempted aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Goodwine and others went to the area of Ann Street near Allen Alley in an attempt to assault a resident, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
During the attempted assault, Goodwine fired multiple rounds in a residential area, endangering his attempted target as well as numerous residents, including children who were present, the prosecutor's office said.
Authorities say he did not legally possess the firearm he was using.
Goodwine is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention motion.