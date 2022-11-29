RARITAN TWP., Pa. - The driver of a minivan was sent to the hospital after the minivan crashed into three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, Tuesday morning.

The Raritan Township Police Department was sent to the area of 356 Route 31 for a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles around 8:40 a.m., according to a news release from township police.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 62-year-old man from Flemington, was reportedly unconscious and entrapped. Arriving officers saw that the minivan collided into a tractor trailer, township police said.

A patrol officer, along with the assistance of an off-duty Clinton Township police officer, removed the driver from the vehicle, placed him on the ground, and began CPR. Flemington Raritan Rescue Squad arrived on scene and continued CPR. The rescue squad was able to resuscitate the man.

Further investigation into the crash revealed that the minivan was traveling southbound on Route 31. Witnesses said the minivan was observed swerving into the opposite lane of travel, multiple times, according to the news release. Witnesses said the minivan eventually swerved into the northbound lane and collided into two other vehicles before hitting the tractor trailer and coming to a stop.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants of the other vehicles, police said.

Police say it appears that the minivan's driver may have suffered from a medical emergency before the collisions. The victim was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center for further treatment.

In addition to the Flemington Raritan Rescue Squad, the Readington Township Police Department, Quakertown Rescue Squad, Lambertville Rescue Squad, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.