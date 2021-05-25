POHATCONG TWP., Pa. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a man pointed a handgun at two cyclists.
Zachary Miller, 24, of Stroudsburg, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, prohibited large capacity magazine, and aggravated assault-pointing a firearm, according to a news release on the Pohatcong Township Police Department's Facebook page. Zackaree Talbert, who police say was with Miller at the time of the incident, is charged with accomplice liability and creating a hazard.
Township officers were dispatched to River Road on May 13 for a report of a handgun being flashed and pointed at two cyclists, according to the news release. The person who told the police what happened said the suspects were driving in a 4-door BMW with a Pennsylvania registration, police said.
The responding officers were able to locate a BMW matching the description in the area of Snyders Road and River Road. Officer conducted a felony motor vehicle stop on the BMW.
Miller and Talbert were detained and later arrested. Police found a handgun under the driver's seat, according to the news release. Police say Miller possessed the handgun and had pointed it at the cyclists.
Both Miller and Talbert were taken to the Warren County Jail and are awaiting a detention hearing.