HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a man invaded the privacy of three people on three separate occasions.
Zachary Chambers, 28, of Flanders, is charged with two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree invasion of privacy, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
Chambers took nude images off of a female’s electronic device on or after October 2019 and reproduced the content onto his personal device and Google accounts, police said.
Chambers also digitally recorded a second female in her residence without her knowledge while she was nude, according to Hackettstown police.
Chambers also took photographs off a third female’s phone during the months of January and February of 2021, which showed her in undergarments, without her knowledge or consent and transferred the photographs to his phone and Google accounts, according to the news release.
Chambers knew the three female victims, police said.
Chambers turned himself into the Warren County Correctional Facility on May 25.