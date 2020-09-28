HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man during an argument.
Kyle Kacicz, 52, of Long Valley, is charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a news release by the Hackettstown Police Department.
City police responded to Hackettstown Medical Center in the area of the emergency room parking lot Friday shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a physical dispute with a person stabbed, according to the release. When officers arrived on scene, two men and a woman were in a physical dispute, police said.
Police say Kacicz used a knife to stab a 49-year-old man during an argument the two were having. The man was seriously injured, police said. Kacicz suffered head and face injuries. Both were transported to Hackettstown Medical Center.
Kacicz is currently in the Warren County Correctional Facility.