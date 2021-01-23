Pilot Travel Center shooting in Hunterdon County, New Jersey

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. -- Gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon at a Pilot Travel Center, leaving a man seriously injured.

New Jersey State Police said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the Pilot location on Route 173 -- just off of I-78 -- in Union Township, Hunterdon County.

Investigators said one suspect is in custody.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police have yet to release the names of the suspect and victim.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. They have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

