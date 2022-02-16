HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a man broke into a deli and stole more than $1,000 in cash.
Joseph Demauex, 35, of Riverdale, broke into the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II on the 300 block of Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown on Dec. 29 around 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
Police say Demauex gained access to the building through the drive-thru window and stole $1,600 in cash and two cash registers valued at $1,650 each. He then fled the scene, police said.
Demauex was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Demauex was arrested Wednesday in Riverdale and will be lodged in a county jail pending a court appearance.
Demauex is a suspect in several burglary and theft investigations of commercial buildings throughout Northern New Jersey and Southern New York, police said.
The Fairfield Township Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clinton Township Police Department assisted with the investigation.