HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in New Jersey say a woman slapped a Wawa employee in the face after being asked to leave the store because she was not wearing a mask.
Ashanty Niang, 23, of New York, is charged with violating executive order, simple assault, and disorderly conduct, according to a Hackettstown Police Department news release.
Hackettstown police responded to the Wawa on 299 Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown in reference to a disorderly female who assaulted an employee on Oct. 3 shortly after midnight, police said.
Police say Niang was not wearing a face covering when she was inside the store. The employee asked her to cover her face, which she did with her jacket. Ashanty then took her jacket down, which was uncovering her mouth, police said. Ashanty slapped the employee in the face after the employee asked her to leave the store, police said.
Ashanty has a pending court appearance.